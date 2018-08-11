It was a cold Friday morning for much of Western Washington with many areas experiencing temperatures below 40 degrees.

It was still freezing in areas around Fort Lewis, Shelton, Chehalis, McChord Field, Olympia, and Puyallup by 7:30 a.m.

Snow is possible in the passes Friday as a weak system moves across the area, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels are expected to lower to approximately 4,500 feet.

In the lowlands, rain is possible through the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

The last time Seattle had a low 32° or less was Feb. 26th. This 255 day streak is only the 22nd longest on record but if Seattle goes another 2 weeks the streak will break into the top 10. Longest streak in Seattle without a low of 32° or less, 331 days 1/10-12/5, 2016. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 9, 2018

The chill in the air is due to a few things happening in our weather pattern.

First, we haven't had cloud insulation to keep us warm. The clouds usually act as a blanket and help trap air that was heated by the sunshine. So without those clouds, all the daytime heat escapes into the air above.

Next, the winds were light and mainly out of the north and northeast. That wind direction dries out the air a bit, which brings us to the Greenhouse Effect. The Greenhouse Effect is a natural way the earth warms its surface by trapping some of the sunshine during the day, kind of like a greenhouse traps warm air under the glass. When it comes to our cold nights, what's important to know is that the most effective greenhouse gas is water vapor, or relative humidity. Water vapor helps hold heat so it doesn't get quite as cold as it does with less water vapor. Because we dried out a bit overnight with the north and northeast wind flow, that meant one chilly morning.

-KING 5 Meteorologist Craig Herrera

