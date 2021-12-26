Snow impacts: Hundreds of crashes reported around Puget Sound region over holiday weekend

Here's how snow is impacting western Washington.

SEATTLE — Though the bulk of heavy snowfall ended by mid-afternoon on Sunday, impacts from the winter storm will continue.

Those who don't need to travel should consider staying home, as roads are slick and snow-covered.

Road conditions

Across western Washington, snow-packed and icy roads are causing problems for drivers.

As of Monday morning, Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a total of 184 crashes since the snow started falling on Saturday. Troopers also responded to another 615 incidents such as vehicles becoming stuck.

On Sunday alone, responded to 166 crashes in Pierce and Thurston counties, mostly due to the weather.

Yesterday, troopers responded to 166 (!!) collisions in @PierceCo and @ThurstonCounty



Speeds too fast for the snowy and icy road conditions were the main reason for many spin-out collisions!



Let's try to stay safer today! Please slow down on the icy and snowy roads

Now, with temperatures dropping into the teens or even single digits overnight last night, ice has formed on many roads. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned drivers heading back to work on Monday morning should give themselves "lots" of extra time on the roads.

Monday morning, Kris Olsen with WSDOT said, "There is compact snow and ice in many areas. So, as people start venturing out, they're definitely going to have to be careful for that. Watch out for that, take it very slow. Conditions on the roads can change from mile to mile."

Good morning. If you're planning to head out this a.m., please be very cautious. Slow down and increase your following distance. Crews put down lots of salt and sand overnight to help break up compact ice, but it will take some time with the cold temps.

More collisions and traffic incidents were reported across the region early Monday. Traffic and law enforcement officials encourage everyone who can stay home to avoid travel.

Olsen said WSDOT is operating 100 plows on 12-hour shifts. Due to the frigid temperatures in many areas, plows are putting down a mixture of salt and sand since salt alone no longer works in such cold conditions.

"When the sun comes up later today, that might start breaking some of that stuff, and then we'll hopefully be able to continue removing more of that ice that's on the road," she said.

Mountain passes

Chains are required on Stevens and Snoqualmie passes as of 5:30 a.m. Monday. Here's how you can check current conditions.

Public transit

Some public transit agencies are operating on snow routes due to winter weather conditions.

Additionally, Pierce Transit is offering free rides to warming centers through at least Dec. 30.

Also, the Seattle Department of Transportation is not enforcing parking time limits on city streets Monday to encourage everyone to stay off the roads.

Monday, December 27, will be treated as a holiday for Seattle on-street parking to discourage unnecessary driving during the storm response. It will be a free parking day, and time limits will not enforced unless specifically stated.

Power outages

The number of power outages slowly grew Sunday but remained scattered throughout the region.

Here's how to check for and report outages in your area:

Sea-Tac Airport

By midday Sunday, there was an average flight delay of an hour at Sea-Tac Airport as planes were de-iced and snow and ice were removed from the runways.

How to prepare for travel

If you don't need to drive, wear extra layers, have a full tank of gas, and check your tires before driving.

Bring water, a blanket and shovel in your car, in case you get stuck.

Most importantly, slow down and give yourself more time to reach your destination.

Not all highways are plowed right away. WSDOT has a priority plow map to focus on major highways first. Olsen said plows will focus on interstates first, like Interstate 5 and 405, before moving on to major highways like US 2.