Snow flurries spotted in SeaTac, Seattle, Bellevue on Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascade Mountains in Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis counties through 4 a.m. Sunday.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Snow flurries were spotted in isolated areas around western Washington Saturday.

Snow and rain mix was possible Saturday in some isolated areas as temperatures warmed above freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

KING 5 viewers reported flurries in Bellevue, Seattle and SeaTac Saturday morning. No lowland accumulations are expected.

The snow level dropped to 1,500 feet along the western slopes of the north-central Cascade Mountains, with snow accumulations predicted to be between one to three inches.

