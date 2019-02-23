NORTH BEND, Wash — Near North Bend, 8-year-old Jayden Fisher never imagined so much snow could accumulate so fast in his front yard.

When asked about the couple of feet that remain piled up on the lawn, he said he's "kind of over it."

His dad, Jason Fisher, agrees. Some streets in the Wilderness Rim area of unincorporated King County still have a layer of snow. It was much more difficult to get around during the storms more than a week ago.

"It literally shut us down for at least 24 to 48 hours," said Fisher. "There were very few businesses open."

One of the businesses that did stay open was Rio Bravo in North Bend. Owner Alvaro Lira says road conditions made it too difficult to drive, so he stayed at his parents' home two blocks away from the restaurant. He walked to work every day.

"You know, you can't control the weather," he said.

As more snow fell on Friday, Lira wondered exactly how much is on the way.

"Just waiting, waiting for it. You've got to be ready," said Lira.

Back at the Fisher home, they do not want to see another round.

"I think the snow should go away," said Fisher. "It is fun for the kids, but being out of school for two weeks now has been trying with three kids at home."