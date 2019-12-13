SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass is expected to get over a foot of snow: something that stresses out drivers but brings joy to winter sports enthusiasts.

“I think it’s a matter of perspective. You bring the fun to the mountains. If you come with fun, you leave with fun,” said Gretl Dupre, a Seattle resident visiting Snoqualmie Pass.

Dupre and her friend left Seattle early Thursday morning to purposely get caught in this winter storm system, the perfect weather for snowshoeing.

“This is the motherload. It’s coming. We are at the center of what’s going to be an epic ski season,” Dupre said.

It's significantly less fun if you’re one of the many drivers that use Snoqualmie Pass as a means to an end. Several accidents along I-90 near Easton led to a temporary closure of the westbound lanes on Thursday evening.

However, all the snow means it's getting closer and closer to ski season at the Summit at Snoqualmie.

“We’ve been waiting impatiently for exactly this, but things are definitely turning around to the right direction now. The combination of moisture and cold at the right levels is exactly what we want and that’s what we’re starting to get,” said Guy Lawrence, the general manager of Summit at Snoqualmie.

“If this keeps up with this weather cycle being what it is, hopefully in the next couple of days we’ll get people up on these lifts and get them skiing and snowboarding,” Lawrence continued.

