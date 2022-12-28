Snoqualmie Ridge urged to conserve water during power outage

Power is expected to be restored Wednesday night, which will allow a reservoir pump to function again.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snoqualmie Ridge residents are being asked to conserve water after a power outage and electrical issues prevented a reservoir pump from functioning.

Residents should conserve water until power is restored.

Most of Snoqualmie lost power in a windstorm Tuesday at about 8:45 p.m., the city of Snoqualmie said in a release Wednesday. In an outage, the automatic backup generator for the pump that supplies water to the Snoqualmie Ridge reservoir is triggered. However, the generator is damaged, making it unusable.

The city said it will take about two days for parts to fix the generator to become available.

However, once power is restored, the pump is expected to function normally. Puget Sound Energy (PSE), which services the area, estimates power will be restored to the Snoqualmie area by Wednesday at 10 p.m.

The city does not anticipate the reservoir will be depleted before power is restored. It was filled to its maximum level before Tuesday’s storm, which knocked out power to thousands of customers. However, the city hopes to ensure water levels are preserved before running low.

There were 6,861 PSE customers without power as of Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. The issue was that trees and limbs fell on transmission lines after the storms, according to PSE.

PSE got an aerial assessment of the damage from a helicopter, as some of the areas were "very hard to reach."

To conserve water, the city recommended people take shorter showers and turn off the water while brushing their teeth. People with whole home generators are encouraged to avoid running the dishwasher or washing machines until power is restored.