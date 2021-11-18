Snoqualmie Pass closed between North Bend and Ellensburg due to severe weather and spinouts

Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions between North Bend and Ellensburg due to severe weather and collisions.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said I-90 will reopen at midnight, but drivers should plan for harsh driving conditions and possible delays.
WSDOT closed I-90 from milepost 34 to 106 on Thursday evening after weather conditions shifted and several cars spun out. There are multiple collisions on Snoqualmie Pass. It's unknown if anyone was injured.
Check here for updates on Snoqualmie Pass from WSDOT.