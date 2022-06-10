Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum turns to social media for help identifying historical family photos

The museum has a large following on Facebook, where they share daily photos of unidentified people in Snoqualmie Valley history.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A Seattle woman donated three boxes of family photos and a tea set to the Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum in North Bend.

The woman's grandparents and great uncles moved to the Preston area in the early 1900s. She ended up inheriting all of their photo collections.

According to the museum staff, over half of the donated photos are unidentified.

Museum staff have turned to social media to complete their job of figuring out who are in the pictures. The museum has a large following on Facebook, to who they share photos of unidentified people in Snoqualmie Valley history.

"We're just glad to be helping preserve some of that history," Assistant Director Christy Lake said.

Lake posts unidentified pictures every day in hopes that community members will recognize someone in them.

"You can imagine how there may be family member out there who are just looking for the picture of great grandma's and great grandpa's wedding," Lake said.

The Museum recently received 3 boxes of photos from a family who lived in Preston at the turn of the century. Let's know... Posted by Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum on Thursday, October 6, 2022

Snoqualmie Valley Historical Society Board of Trustees Treasurer Gardiner Vinnedge said identity is very important to people.

"Some people want things in here because they just want something permanently left behind," Vinnedge said.

The museum is home to about 20,000 objects and around 80,000 photographs.