Snoqualmie Casino to reopen Thursday

Among the new rules, the casino will check guests' temperatures and require masks.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Snoqualmie Casino will reopen to the general public on Thursday, June 11 at 6 a.m., after nearly three months of closure due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

“The health and wellness of our guests, team members, and community continues to take precedence over anything else,” says Snoqualmie Tribe Chairman, Robert de los Angeles in a prepared statement. “As an entertainment venue that welcomes guests from all over the region, it is our responsibility to do everything we can to not only adhere to health guidelines and recommendations, but to exceed them.”

Among the new rules, the casino will check guests' temperatures and require masks. A full list of new casino rules is available on its website.

A number of tribal casinos have reopened in Western Washington after being closed for weeks. They have put in place new social distancing rules, such as limiting the number of people inside and requiring masks, to prevent the spread of coronavirus that causes COVID-19.