The Snoqualmie Casino is offering $1 million for Washington state to find immediate improvements to State Route 18.

Casino CEO Brian Decorah said Monday that the offer would pay for an assessment of SR 18, between Issaquah-Hobart Road and Interstate 90.

According to Decorah, two of the casino’s team members were killed on SR 18 in a crash on October 12. A mother and daughter were killed when a driver struck their vehicle head-on after crossing the center line.

“We are ready to fund this assessment, immediately, if WSDOT agrees to begin the assessment in the next 90 days,” said Decorah.

In a blog post dated October 12, WSDOT said, "The Legislature has provided us $1 million to complete an initial assessment of how much it would cost to design and build a wider SR 18, and those funds become available in the next year."

WSDOT said that additional funding would be needed for the design work and construction following the assessment.

“And, while we are encouraged to learn that there is state-approved funding for the project, we are concerned that the dollars will not be available until sometime next year,” he said.

The casino said there have been seven deaths over the past 10 months on SR 18 between Issaquah-Hobart Road and I-90.

“We are offering $1 million dollars in the names of everyone that has lost their life on this 7-mile stretch of road,” Decorah said.

