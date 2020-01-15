SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — In Snohomish County, the message from the Department of Emergency Management is to take the next anticipated round of snow seriously because it could significantly impact the roads.

The forecast calls for four to six more inches of snow across much of the county by Wednesday morning.

Scott North with Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management is using social media to make residents aware that more snow is coming.

"Somewhere between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., we are supposed to start getting some pretty serious snowfall here," said North. "Snow is already on the ground. Roads are frozen."

Plows and sanders are at work. A county map shows where crews are tackling tough conditions on unincorporated roads.

"We have anywhere between 35 and 40 plows," said Steve Flude, the road maintenance director at Snohomish County Public Works. "We are putting down abrasives with salt, and hopefully, that will break up some of that ice."

Snow is also weighing down trees, creating a hazard as well.

"When trees get loaded with snow, they fall. The limbs break off. There have been power outages," said North.

Snohomish County crews have removed fallen trees from 66 locations along county roads since Sunday.

Since Sunday, power has been restored to nearly 44,000 customers and continue to work in the field on restoration efforts, according to Snohomish PUD.

"It is just not good conditions to be driving. It is not going to be safe, and if people can plan to not be on the roads tonight and they can stay home tomorrow, it would be better," North said.

