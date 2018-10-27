Snohomish County hopes to make its public spaces safer by giving community members to the tools to clean up stray needles.

The program, which launched in September of 2017, provides free needle cleanup kits to anyone that wants one. The kits cost about $20 to put together, according to Snohomish County Health District Administrator Jefferson Ketchel.

“We just really want to make sure people are avoiding the chance of needle sticks, things like that,” said Ketchel.

The kits include a sharps container, gloves, and grill tongs to pick up the needle.

“People are coming across syringes in parks and public places, unfortunately,” said Ketchel. “Just a few months ago a kid was poked by a syringe in a park here in Everett. That’s not ok.”

To date, Snohomish County has distributed more than 1,000 kits and disposed of over 10,000 needles.

Skagit County recently launched a similar program. Seattle Public Utilities offers a sharps removal program on public property.

Ketchel said it’s not going to solve the opioid crisis – but the program could help.

“Here’s a simple solution to a complex problem,” he said. “It is not the only solution. It is not the only answer to this very complex opioid crisis that we’re currently dealing with, but it helps bring a modicum of safety to what can be an unsafe situation.”

