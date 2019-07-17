SNOHOMISH, Wash. —

The City of Snohomish is lowering speed limits in an area where residents say pedestrians and bicyclists are at risk.

A petition from residents caught the attention of the city, prompting the council and the mayor to launch a pilot program reducing the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour on Pine Avenue from 16th Street to 22nd Street.

The new signs will be posted this summer and speed trailers will be placed at various locations along Pine Avenue.

If all goes well with the pilot program, the city could consider reducing speed limits in other residential areas as well.

The city took similar action in the past, reducing the speed limit to 20 miles per hour on First Street between Avenue D and Ceder Avenue due to high pedestrian traffic.

Snohomish leaders will not be accepting any other speed reduction petitions until the pilot program is over.