Snohomish Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters leaving after 24 years

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish Health District (SHD) leading officer Dr. Chris Spitters is stepping down after 24 years.

Spitters joined SHD in 1994 as deputy health officer. He was appointed to health officer in March 2020, shortly after the U.S. outbreak of COVD-19 was detected in Washington state.

“Dr. Spitters has been absolutely critical to this County’s response, recovery and resiliency,” said Stephanie Wright, board chair and county councilmember. “He has served as the County’s lead public health official with grace, and we will be forever grateful for his years here.”

Spitters also worked for the Washington State Department of Health and was the medical director for Public Health – Seattle & King County’s Tuberculosis Clinic from 2003 until 2020.

Spitters said his departure is not work-related. He is planning to spend more time with his family after decades of service to public health.

"I am not leaving for another role,” Spitters said. “Instead, long-deferred commitments to my wife and family now must take precedence over vocation. They have waited patiently for me on the sidelines of my life for so long.”

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, who also served 14 years on the county council, said Spitters is "one of the best" active public health professionals.