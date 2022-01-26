Suspect linked to multiple crime sprees in Washington, Idaho considered 'armed and dangerous'

Jessie Spitzer, 30, is wanted in connection to multiple crime sprees in Washington and Idaho.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is searching for 30-year-old Jessie Spitzer who is considered “armed and dangerous.”

In a Wednesday Facebook post, SCSO said Spitzer, who is from Sultan, Washington, is wanted in Snohomish County for first-degree burglar, first-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Friday, a SWAT responded to east Snohomish County to an incident allegedly involving Spitzer, but they couldn't find him.

On Saturday, a K9 team was sent to track Spitzer through the woods in Gold Bar, but he was able to escape, SCSO said.

On Sunday, Spitzer is suspected of being involved in an incident in Chelan County.

Early Wednesday morning, SCSO learned that Spitzer is suspected of being involved in a burglary in Post Falls, Idaho, but he was able to flee from officers.

The Post Falls Police Department said officers responded to a neighborhood to investigate a vehicle burglary when a resident nearby reported a suspicious man approaching their neighbor’s residence.

Officers contacted the suspect identified as Spitzer. The department said, “When confronted, the suspect brandished a firearm threatening to shoot himself if officers didn’t leave.”

The officers chased Spitzer, but he was able to escape.

In 2011, SCSO said Spitzer has been convicted for shooting at a deputy sheriff in Nevada.

SCSO said that it is believed Spitzer has shaved his head and is using makeup to cover his various facial tattoos.