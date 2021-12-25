Snohomish County road crews prepare for snow, winter weather

Snohomish County Public Works said crews responded to several callouts to clear snow overnight. They're urging caution over the days to come.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County said maintenance crews have worked to clear roads since early Saturday morning after higher elevations areas saw snow accumulation and ice overnight.

Officials are expecting that clearing work to continue as this winter weather event expands. The public is encouraged to utilize several tools to track clearing and de-icing activity and plan their routes if they do need to leave home.

"We've been monitoring conditions for the last several days in preparation for this snow and ice event," said Public Works Director Kelly Snyder. "We had a few call-outs overnight and some staff on standby, we also had staff today, so they've been clearing out the Mountain Loop Highway area near Darrington again, continuing to monitor road conditions, and most of the county seems OK. We expect that to pick up more as this cold front dips farther south and into Snohomish County and other areas farther south."

The Department of Public Works recommended people in the Snohomish County area visit their Snow and Ice Response webpage for road closure information.

The county also has a new snow removal and anti-icing map that shows which county roads have been recently plowed, sanded or had anti-icing applied. Click here to view the map.

Snohomish County said prioritization decisions are made based on traffic volume, school bus and transit routes, data on typical problem areas, and the type of area the road is in. In general, the county encourages people who can stay at home to do so, but they understand some travel may be necessary and said crews will do their best for those who need the roads cleared.

"We have our first responders that are our great partners; they need to be able to get to incidences across the county," said Snyder. "Folks who work in health care, we want to be sure they're able to get to all their spots.".

While the snow may be clear, Snyder said it's also crucial drivers consider the ice that may last for days, especially if below-freezing temperatures persist as forecasted.