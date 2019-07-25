Snohomish County voters will have a chance to weigh in on whether there should be a ban on consumer fireworks.

Council members voted Wednesday to include a ballot measure in November’s election asking voters whether they want a ban on the discharge of consumer fireworks in urban growth areas of unincorporated Snohomish County.

“I lost my house to fireworks as a teenager,” said Councilmember Sam Low. “I think fireworks have gotten out of control.”

Advocates described drugging and even losing their pets for weeks before and after the Fourth of July, yards and streets littered with debris, traumatized livestock, fire hazards housing damage, and injuries due to fireworks.

“The hillside lit up, and I thought I was in Beirut, Lebanon,” said Lake Stevens resident Ray Mitchell. “It was so bad my yard was littered with fireworks debris.”

RELATED: Fireworks ban proposed for parts of Snohomish County

“We seem to have more bombs lately than we have fireworks in the sky,” Snohomish resident Connie Murray said. “That is really harmful to us all.”

“Where I live there’s a lot of this kind of fireworks, and it does go all year round,” said Verlot resident Bruce Barnbaum. “There should be a ban.”

Officials with Snohomish County Fire and the Fire Commission spoke in support of the ballot measure. South County Interim Chief Doug Doll said banning the discharge but not the sale or possession of fireworks is too confusing.

Opponents argue that a ban goes too far and point to areas where bans haven’t eliminated the problems. Fireworks have been banned in Tacoma for more than a decade, and problems persist.

“An outright ban is taking it to an extreme. There are always compromises we can make that might make everyone happy,” said Jason Trout, the area manager for TNT Fireworks. “Maybe we have an ad hoc committee that can take everyone’s concerns.”

Trout asked the council to find an alternative to an outright ban. He said that nonprofits use the funds from the sale of fireworks to send kids to camps and make a lot of money for projects compared to a bake sale or car wash.

Also see | Everett family's patio door blown out by fireworks

“That’s their livelihood for many of those nonprofit organizations,” Trout said. “Enforcing an outright ban is very difficult to do.”

Others questioned the efficacy of bans. In some areas, fireworks persist despite rules against them.

“Any new fireworks ban would create an insurmountable burden on the Sheriff’s office,” said Mike Luke, who once ran a firework stand in unincorporated Edmonds. “Prohibition has never worked.”

Luke also questioned what he called an over-reach of power and influence by the Fire Department and Commission.

No matter how voters decide in November, it is a non-binding ballot measure. Snohomish County Council will have to vote on an ordinance that changes county code to ban fireworks. If that happens this year, the ban would not go into effect until 2021.