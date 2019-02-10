EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County leaders are talking about moving a wall that honors those who have lost their lives to drunk drivers. The wall is currently located in a dark corner of McCollum Park, which has seen some decline in recent years.

The county's campus in Everett has been suggested as a spot where they could move the wall. There are 143 names on it, but leaders believe more could be added if more people knew about it and if it was in a more desirable location.

The wall was built in 2001 with a vision that it be a peaceful place, so loved ones could sit and reflect on the lives that have been lost. Now 18 years later, it hasn't turned out that way.

That part of the park is so dark, plants don’t grow well there. Benches and tables have been removed, vandalism and trash are an ongoing problem and nearby traffic has become noisy.

“It's very disrespectful, it's certainly sad and it doesn't honor those names and those people,” Snohomish County DUI Victim’s Panel Coordinator Jan Schemenauer explained.

On this day, there's trash, food and even a bag of dog feces left lying by the memorial and you can see where they've cleaned graffiti off it. It's so bad, some families elect not to put their loved ones' names on it.

“Wouldn't it be lovely to have it in a place where people could come and feel safe and have it be beautiful and just lay a hand?” Schemenauer said.

Schemenauer has proposed moving the wall to somewhere more visible like the County Campus, where it might also act as a deterrent. She said families could still come and see it, and it might make those going to court for DUI-related charges think twice.

Jan Stiver's daughter Megan was killed by a drunk driver in 2011. Her name is on the wall.

“I was hoping I would go there more often, but I really don't because it's kind of a dark place. It's sometimes littered with trash and cigarette butts,” Stiver said. “It doesn't feel real safe.”

She supports the idea of putting it in a more visible location, possibly making people think twice before they drink and drive.

“DUI is not an accident, it's a choice. So people need to think about it and realize their choice has to be to not drink and drive and not put other people's lives in jeopardy,” she said.

