'We still need to fight for freedom': Grassroots group holds first Juneteeth rally in Everett

This is the first year Snohomish County Indivisible has hosted a celebration in honor of Juneteenth and organizers say people are staying engaged.

EVERETT, Wash. — As Juneteenth was celebrated all around western Washington, Snohomish County had a rally of its own.

Snohomish County Indivisible and Washington State Indivisible hosted the Juneteenth Rally. Indivisible is a nationwide grassroots movement calling for social justice and the resignation of President Donald Trump.

This is the first year Snohomish County Indivisible has hosted a celebration in honor of Juneteenth.

"People are actually staying engaged and that is one of the things that we really need in order to get what we need to be free," said rally organizer and Indivisible member, Brandy Donaghy.

Donaghy said now is more important than ever to recognize the significance of Juneteenth, and what it means for Black Americans.

"We have to remember that we aren't all truly free. So, what we're doing today is to really remind people that we still need to fight for freedom, we still need to fight for equity. We still need equality, we've got a long way to go," she said.

The rally featured speakers then turned to a march as a couple of hundred people left the amphitheater and made their way around downtown Everett.

Forward, Donaghy hopes, is the continued pace of the movement.

"It's a long road. It's going to take time and we all need to be willing to fight for it," she said.