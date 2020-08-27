Woman airlifted to hospital after fall while rock climbing near Index

A 20-year-old woman rock climbing in the Upper Wall area fell and sustained head and spinal injuries, according to Snohomish County officials.

A 20-year-old woman who was rock climbing in the Upper Wall area of Index fell and sustained head and spinal injuries, according to a tweet from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and medical aid responded to the scene but had to wait for a helicopter rescue team to arrive to get the woman to safety. The area was described as "very dangerous terrain," according to sheriff officials.

The woman was flown from the area near Index to a hospital in Everett for treatment. Her condition is unknown, but officials said she was conscious when transported.