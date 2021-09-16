'I was devastated': Community mourns death of Snohomish County's first Black superior court judge

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Eric Lucas was known for his ability to see "the whole person" standing before him in the courtroom.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash — Snohomish County's first African American superior court judge has died, leaving behind a lasting legacy both inside the courtroom and out.

Former Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Eric Lucas passed away last weekend.

"When I first found out, I was devastated," said Sandra Palmer. Like many who knew Lucas, she couldn't believe the news of his death.

Lucas, 67, spent most of his life in Snohomish County and was the first person of color to serve as a Snohomish County Superior Court judge.

Palmer said Lucas' local roots made him special when dealing with people in his courtroom.

"He'd say, 'I know your mom. This is not how you were raised. This is not how she taught you. You need to get your act together, and that's it.'"

Lucas attended Everett's Mariner High School and graduated from Harvard Law before spending 16 years on the superior court bench.

"He thought it was a joke when he got the acceptance letter to Harvard," said Palmer.

Lucas was very active in the local NAACP, where Palmer serves as the organization's legal redress chair. For years, she watched him work to help children reach their full potential.

"The simplest way is to show love and show respect. That's what you have to do. That's what he did," Palmer said.

Lucas helped, "the next generation understand their role in leading community change," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

"Recently, Judge Lucas had been instrumental in engaging with the Marysville School District when Black students’ lives were threatened," continued Somers. "Judge Lucas will be sorely missed. He was a bright light in Snohomish County and an engaging personality for all who met him."

Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell said Lucas made it a point to look at the whole person standing before him in his courtroom, and wanted to make sure when they left they would be a better person.

When he retired this past January, Lucas told the Everett Herald: "I put a lot of people in prison. The only thing that works with crime is to heal."

"He was willing to look at people as more than just defendants, more than just docket entries," said Cornell. "He was constantly looking to understand the root causes of why people were involved in the criminal justice system in the first place. Frankly we need more judges like that on the bench."

Lucas leaves behind a legacy of service, compassion and legions of admirers, like Palmer, who will do their best to continue what he started.

"He had more work to do. He wanted to do more work. He was expecting to do more work," she said.

The Lucas family has not released the cause of the judge's death. Lucas leaves behind a wife and four sons.