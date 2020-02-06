Snohomish County firefighter dies in hiking accident

Marcus Carroll, a firefighter with Snohomish County Fire District 7, fell off a cliff while hiking near Cle Elum.

A Snohomish County firefighter and EMT has died after falling off a cliff while hiking near Cle Elum.

Marcus Carroll, 23, was reported missing Sunday when he didn’t return home from a day hike. Carroll was hiking alone to Peoh Point lookout off Forest Service Road 3350, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

Drone footage confirmed Carroll’s location Monday evening, and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office underwent search and rescue operations.

Snohomish County Fire District 7 hired Carroll in April 2019. He previously worked as a firefighter and EMT with North County Fire/EMS.

District 7 Fire Chief Kevin O’Brien said Carroll will be “greatly missed” by the fire district.

“He had such a positive attitude and kindness that made everyone feel comfortable,” O’Brien said in a statement. “He worked hard for our citizens to provide high quality service.”

Both fire districts are coordinating a processional to bring Carroll home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.