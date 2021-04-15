Man, 7-year-old killed in Snohomish County house fire

When crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in fire. The victims weren’t found until the fire was out.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A man and his seven-year-old daughter died in a house fire in Snohomish County on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the fire in the 2900 block of York Road at about 3:30 a.m., according to South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire was very fast-moving, according to Hynes.

Crews couldn’t get inside the home and had to fight the fire defensively.