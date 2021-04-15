Man, 7-year-old killed in Snohomish County house fire

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A man and his seven-year-old daughter died in a house fire in Snohomish County on Thursday morning.
Crews were called to the fire in the 2900 block of York Road at about 3:30 a.m., according to South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue spokesperson Leslie Hynes.
The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire was very fast-moving, according to Hynes.
Crews couldn’t get inside the home and had to fight the fire defensively.
The man and his daughter were found once the fire was put out.