They're called the Litter Wranglers, but instead of cattle they're wrangling recliners, and much more.

"Oh, we get TVs, couches, recliners. We find a little bit of everything," said Wrangler Tamie Petterson

"It's all day, every day," added fellow Wrangler Greg Mackie.

With illegal dumping a perpetual problem in Snohomish County, lawmakers decided to dedicate a full-time crew to clean it up.

This is the second year of the program. It runs from April through October and costs taxpayers $120,000 annually. Workers believe its money well spent given the toxic trash they find, including dirty diapers, medical waste, and hypodermic needles.

"It's sad," said 23-year-old Wrangler Jake Merrick. "Somebody's gotta clean it up and I don't think it's ever gonna stop."

"There are streams back there, wetlands, wildlife," said Mackie. "Animals get a hold of the garbage and spread it out. Getting it out of there is best for the environment."

Last year the Wranglers collected 4,676 bags of litter and cleaned up 445 miles of road.

They're on pace to top that this summer.

The crew picked up 35 bags of trash along a one-mile stretch of road in Granite Falls alone on Thursday.

The Wranglers respond to tips from the public, and there is no shortage of tips. For every mile they clean up, there is another mile that needs it just down the road.

"It just brings a little satisfaction that we have the community taking charge of it, and we can do something about it," said Wrangler George Pena.

For more information or to report a tip visit Snohomish County's Little Wranglers Program

