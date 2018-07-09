Farmers, conservation advocates, food banks and the pastor of a local church are all banding together to try to turn local food from an expensive luxury to a reality for even the poorest in Washington.

The Snohomish Conservation District is looking to expand their Lawns to Lettuce program, which encourages everyone from farmers to homeowners to grow a little extra food for charity.

“You can do this in your own backyard with a raised bed, one zucchini plant. Or even on a porch in an apartment, you could grow one zucchini plant,” said Father Jim Eichner of Holy Cross Church of Redmond. “When you feed the hungry, you end up feeding your own soul. So it’s not something you feel like you’ve given away or you’ve had something taken away from you. You actually come out fed and filled up yourself.”

Father Eichner oversees Food Bank Farm, a fully volunteer-supported farm that's a part of his church. It has delivered over one half-million pounds of produce to food banks, valued at three-quarters of a million dollars. Fresh, nutritious food would be too costly for food banks otherwise.

"We are supposed to be stewards of the land," said Snohomish County Farm Bureau President Dan Bartelheimer.

Bartelheimer is also a local farmer who grows three acres of sweet corn in Everett for the program.

“Scripture tells us, don’t go out and harvest all of the problem. You’re supposed to leave a part of it back for the windows,” Bartelheimer said. “You plant a few acres and you leave it for the charity organizations.”

The group calls it the solution to hunger, feeding one's neighbors. They say the food exists if we can partner together to get it where it's needed. They hope to grow their volunteer base for both growing and harvesting, along with distribution.

“Whether that be helping individual homeowners learn how to grow their own food for their families and for food banks in the area, or whether it be connecting farmers with food banks or connecting community gardens with the banks or giving them resources or contacts to get started," said Snohomish Conservation District Project Coordinator Cameron Coronado. "We’re kind of the home base for people who want to grow food for themselves, their families and for others.”

The Snohomish Conservation District and Lake Stevens Community Food Bank are hosting a Community Harvest and Hustle on Friday, September 7, 2018, at 5 p.m.

