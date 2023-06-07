Snohomish County allocating $7.6 million to increase high-quality, affordable childcare

Childcare costs average around $1,400 a month in Snohomish County according to county leaders.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — In response to the ongoing challenge of finding affordable childcare in western Washington, Snohomish County leaders have allocated $7.6 million to six capital projects that will increase high-quality, affordable child care.

The projects will create nearly 360 new childcare slots across the county. Five of the six funded projects are located in extreme childcare deserts. Award amounts and information about the projects are listed below.

Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) – Lynnwood Neighborhood Center

Awarded $2 million

As part of the larger Lynnwood Neighborhood Center project, VOAWW will build new classroom space to serve 62 children including preschool, toddler, and infant classrooms. Additional services available on-site include family support, behavioral health integration, on-site medical services and community-based intensive services for children, youth, and adults.

Rise Up Academy – Academy Expansion Project

Awarded $2 million

This project will construct a new childcare and early learning facility that will increase Rise Up Academy’s childcare capacity from 70 to 130 slots. The larger project, while not funded with this award, will also include long-term affordable housing units.

“At Rise Up Academy, we embrace excellence and serve as beacons of hope for children, families, and communities in their pursuit of breaking free from the cycle of poverty and academic challenges that plague BIPOC communities,” said Dr. Paul A. Stoot, Sr., CEO and executive director of Rise Up Academy.

Thursday's announcement happened at Rise Up Academy, formerly known as Greater Trinity Academy, where the work they've done for the past 23 years was highlighted. Mariam Tourè served as an example of their successful early childcare program. Tourè started at the Academy when she was two years old, only speaking French.

"It's part of the reason that upon entering public school, I skipped kindergarten and first grade. That's why I started high school at 13 years old," Tourè said.

While at Rise Up, she had the chance to read a book for Bill Gates, Sr., a well-known philanthropist, who was amazed a 5-year-old had such advanced reading skills.

"It's really crazy to think about, so many years ago, that was Bill Gates, Sr. because I had no idea, but that also makes it real because I didn't know who he was. I was just doing what I knew how to do," she said.

The 18-year-old credits Rise Up Academy for the success she's seen so far in her life. Now, she's giving back as a teacher. The planned project that'll expand access to Rise Up's early childcare program makes Tourè happy.

"It makes me excited for the future of the school and the future of the kids," she said.



Tourè plans to join the military where she will eventually transition into the nursing field.

Housing Hope – Tomorrow’s Hope Child Development Center

Awarded $1 million

Housing Hope will construct a new facility for Tomorrow’s Hope Child Development Center, doubling the program’s capacity to provide full-day, trauma-informed child care for children who have experienced homelessness, poverty, or early traumas. The project will create 136 to 142 new childcare slots. This facility will also provide job training in the early childhood education field and on-site behavioral health services for children and parents.

Camp Fire Snohomish County – Camp Killoqua Child Care Center

Awarded $1 million

Camp Killoqua plans to renovate and transform an existing large open conference room into childcare classrooms and create a fenced play area. This project will create 32 additional childcare slots.

“Camp Fire Snohomish County is very excited for this incredible opportunity from Snohomish County! We are thrilled to begin offering childcare options in North County for families that have known us for years,” Krissy Davis, Executive Director of Camp Fire Snohomish County, said. “Our new facility will incorporate our tried-and-true programming alongside child care and connections to nature and the outdoors. We are so grateful to Snohomish County for helping us bring this dream to life!”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County – Edmonds Club Child Care

Awarded $1 million

This project constructs a new one-story, 12,000-square-foot building to expand childcare offerings from the current 70 slots to up to 120 slots once the expansion is complete.

Latino Educational Training Institute – Incubators for Families’ Success

Awarded $656,193

LETI will develop a 1,232-square-foot modular building and outdoor playground for a child development center beside their current office. This project will provide approximately 20 childcare slots for Latino and immigrant community members.

These awards are funded through the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.