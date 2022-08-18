Man injured in fire that destroyed Snohomish County home

A two-story home was destroyed in a fire east of Everett early Thursday morning. One person was taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A man was injured in a 2-alarm fire that destroyed a house in Snohomish County early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for South County Fire said crews responded to the 12400 block of 51st Avenue Southeast just before 1 a.m. after multiple people called 911 to report hearing explosions and seeing large flames. The home is about 2.5 miles east of Silver Lake in the Seattle Hill area east of Everett.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story house at the end of a driveway that was engulfed in flames. South County Fire said more than 35 firefighters were at the scene at one point.

Officials said two men who were residents at the house escaped from the fire One of the men was injured and taken to the hospital. The man’s injuries “did not appear to be life-threatening,” the spokesperson said. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the home is a total loss. South County Fire said the Red Cross and Support 7 responded to assist the displaced residents.

Firefighters from the Everett Fire Department and Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.