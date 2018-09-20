With his dad as his caddy and a swing a sweet as a peach, Maverick Stocker is on his way to The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

At just 8 years old and 64 pounds, the Snohomish third grader can sink a 45-foot putt and drive a golf ball 184 yards straight as a laser.

"I don't know how it did it," said Maverick. "I still can't believe I hit it that far."

Maverick has been playing golf since he was old enough to walk and hold a club. He had played his first nine holes by the time he was 6 with his dad, Stubby.

At the ripe old age of 8, he's about to do something most golfers only dream about.

"He told me a couple years ago he was gonna get me to Augusta, Georgia," said Stubby. "He didn't waste too much time on his promise."

Maverick recently won the regional Drive, Chip, and Putt competition besting some of the best young golfers in the west.

Next April he heads to The Masters in Augusta where he'll compete for the national title.

"I just think it's fun," Maverick said. "I don't have a secret. At least, I don't think I do."

But the secret is certainly out that Maverick is a force on the golf course, and with every shot he sinks, Maverick's mom's pride swells.

"It's great to see you kid succeed is," said Lisa Stocker, wiping away a tear. "It's every mom's wish.”

