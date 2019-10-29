PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Snapchat played an important role in helping Port Angeles police track down a student accused of threatening a school.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Snapchat notified the FBI about a possible threat to an unspecified school in Port Angeles. The Port Angeles Police Department said the Snap post displayed what appeared to be multiple firearms and included some text about a school.

Police said they identified a Stevens Middle School student and took him into custody before classes started on Monday.

Detectives searched his home with a warrant and found no real firearms. However, they did find multiple airsoft style firearm replicas, police said.

Port Angeles Police Department UPDATE: Investigating officers have requested that if anyone saw the... post in question to have them call the police department. On October 28th, 2019 at approximately 0424 hours, the Port Angeles Police Department received a report from the FBI that a social media platform had contacted them regarding a possible threat to area schools, no specific school was mentioned.

Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have procedures for users to report posts or content they feel might be a threat to peoples' safety.

On its safety guidelines web page, Snap said: “We also assist with exigent situations and imminent threats to life, such as school shooting threats, bomb threats, and missing persons cases.”

If you see something on social media that looks threatening, you should screenshot the post, report it to the social media platform, and contact the police if the danger seems serious or imminent.

Port Angeles police asked that if anyone saw the Snapchat post in question, to call the police department with any information.