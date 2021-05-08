Smoky air expected to make a comeback in western Washington next week

The return comes as the most recent hazy conditions get pushed east of Puget Sound due to a new weather pattern.

SEATTLE — Hazy conditions could return to western Washington next week due to wildfires.

"We may see two, three days of pretty smoky air coming next week and that's something we should be planning for and thinking about right now," said Phil Swartzendruber, an atmospheric scientist at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

"By Tuesday or Wednesday, we might have a change in the air flow and some of that smoke from British Columbia or central Washington could be coming right back at us," Swartzendruber said.

The smoky air is expected to return just as the Puget Sound enjoyed a reprieve from the haze this past week, which is now nearly pushed out by a new weather system.

"We'll start to see some of that haze get pushed east as these systems make their way onshore," said Maddie Kristell, meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Seattle.

While the haze was visible in the distance around Seattle and apparent by a warm, orange quality to the sunlight in recent days, Swartzendruber said in this case, what people saw was haze in the upper levels of the atmosphere that does not impact the air quality for breathing.

"I like to describe it as 'upstairs' and 'downstairs,' where there are actually two different parties going on," Swartzendruber said. "When you're seeing that color, you're seeing the air that's a mile, two, three, four, five miles up above us and that could be very different from the air that's on the ground."

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency constantly monitors air quality using sensors. As of Thursday evening, the air quality posted on AirNow.gov was "good" for western Washington.

Swartzendruber said wildfire smoke reaching Washington could be recurrent through the rest of the wildfire season, and before regular rainfall returns.

"Take the opportunity to breathe in some clean air and get yourself ready. Summer is not over. We've still got a number of months before we get good solid rain," he said.