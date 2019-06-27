Firefighters battled a large fire at a metal recycling plant in Woodinville Wednesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., a large plume of smoke from the fire at Schnitzer Steel could be seen crossing over Highway 522, according to Snohomish County First District 7.

Personnel from Schnitzer Steel used heavy equipment to pull the pile of scrap metal and styrofoam that was on fire apart while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The Seattle Fire Department said they received reports of the smoke reaching some neighborhoods in north Seattle. The department said the smoke should clear soon.

Residents in the area should close their doors and windows due to a strong odor from the burning materials.

No injuries are reported at this time. There is no word on how the fire started.

Snohomish County First District 7, Woodinville Fire, South County Fire, and Snohomish Fire responded to the scene.