Watch KING 5 Mornings all week for a deep dive into the good, the bad, and the ugly of the technology that's become a part of our daily lives.
Almost everyone has a cell phone these days. Smartphones are great tools to keep in touch with family, friends, and co-workers. But with all the functions available these days, phones can also become an annoyance.
How do you know if you're using your phone too much? KING 5's Jake Whittenberg shared words of caution in the workplace and on the road.
At work
- Take personal calls outside or to a private meeting room
- If you can't get away, lower your voice and keep the call brief
- Apply a 10-foot rule from the nearest person so your private business stays private
In meetings
- Leave the phone behind
- Expecting an urgent call? Mention it before the meeting and politely excuse yourself when taking the call
- In longer meetings, schedule a short break to check email and phone messages
- If the phone must be close, keep it on silent
In the car
- Handling your phone at any time in the car is illegal, even at a stop light
- Instead, use a hands-free device
- Try blocking incoming calls while driving or silence your phone
Notice cellphone do's and don'ts that didn't make our list? Let us know on the KING 5 Facebook page.
RELATED: Date night challenge: Leave your phone at home. Yes, you can do it.
RELATED: How your kids really feel about you being on your smartphone
RELATED: Verify: Can you get breast cancer by keeping your phone in your bra?