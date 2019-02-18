Watch KING 5 Mornings all week for a deep dive into the good, the bad, and the ugly of the technology that's become a part of our daily lives.

Almost everyone has a cell phone these days. Smartphones are great tools to keep in touch with family, friends, and co-workers. But with all the functions available these days, phones can also become an annoyance.

How do you know if you're using your phone too much? KING 5's Jake Whittenberg shared words of caution in the workplace and on the road.

At work

Take personal calls outside or to a private meeting room

If you can't get away, lower your voice and keep the call brief

Apply a 10-foot rule from the nearest person so your private business stays private

In meetings

Leave the phone behind

Expecting an urgent call? Mention it before the meeting and politely excuse yourself when taking the call

In longer meetings, schedule a short break to check email and phone messages

If the phone must be close, keep it on silent

In the car

Handling your phone at any time in the car is illegal, even at a stop light

Instead, use a hands-free device

Try blocking incoming calls while driving or silence your phone

Notice cellphone dos and don'ts that didn't make our list? Let us know on the KING 5 Facebook page.

