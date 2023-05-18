Small plane crashes into Elliott Bay, no major injuries

The pilot was the only person onboard and he was able to get himself out of the plane. He only has minor injuries.

SEATTLE — A small plane crashed into Seattle's Elliott Bay on Thursday evening.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the plane crashed just after 6 p.m.

The 42-year-old pilot was the only person onboard and he was able to get himself out of the plane. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The plane sank just a few hundred feet from the pier, near the Olympic Sculpture Park.

Seattle Fire is working with the Federal Aviation Association, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Coastguard for the recovery of the plane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

