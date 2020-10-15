Small plane crashes at Party City parking lot in Puyallup

The pilot was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

A small plane crashed onto its top in the Party City parking lot in Puyallup Thursday afternoon.

Images from the scene show the plane on its top over a car in the parking lot at 156th St E and Meridian in South Hill in Puyallup.

The crash, which occurred just after 4 p.m., closed Meridian to traffic.

According to preliminary information from the FAA, the plane was a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person aboard.