Small plane crashes at Party City parking lot in Puyallup

A small plane crashed onto its top in the Party City parking lot in Puyallup Thursday afternoon.
Images from the scene show the plane on its top over a car in the parking lot at 156th St E and Meridian in South Hill in Puyallup.
The crash, which occurred just after 4 p.m., closed Meridian to traffic.
According to preliminary information from the FAA, the plane was a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person aboard.
The pilot was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and no other injuries were reported, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke.