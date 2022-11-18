2 killed in small single-engine plane crash near Harvey Field

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed two people were on board at the time of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish County first responders, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board responded to a small single-engine plane crash near Harvey Field in Snohomish County Friday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Textron 208B crashed in a field east of Harvey Field at around 9:30 a.m.

Snohomish County Fire confirmed the people who were on board the plane at the time of the crash were killed.

Crews responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. after the crash was reported. According to Snohomish County Fire, the first people at the scene attempted to use handheld fire extinguishers to put out a fire that had started.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 2 are closed between 88th Street Southeast and 100th Street Southeast/Westwick Road, due to the crash, which the Washington State Department of Transportation said was adjacent to the roadway.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates once they are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.