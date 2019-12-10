The pilot of a small plane was injured Friday evening after crashing the aircraft at Porter Field on Whidbey Island.

The aircraft involved was a small homemade plane, according to South Whidbey Fire/EMS.

The owner and pilot was approaching the field when he lost engine power and the wing clipped a tree. The plane did a flat spin and then landed on its top, catching fire, officials said.

The plane's cockpit was completely destroyed by the fire.

The pilot was airlifted to Providence in Everett with unknown injuries.

There was no one else on the plane.