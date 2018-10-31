A cluster of hand, foot, and mouth disease cases has broken out at Western Washington University.

More often affecting infants, hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) can also affect adults in rare instances. The disease is highly contagious and is easily spread.

Earlier this year several doctors across the U.S. noticed an uptick in HFMD.

The CDC's website said HFMD "is a contagious illness caused by different viruses. It is common in infants and children younger than 5 years old, because they do not yet have immunity to the viruses that cause HFMD. However, older children and adults can also get HFMD."

The CDC said symptoms can start with a fever, reduced appetite, sore throat, and a general feeling of being sick. After a couple of days, painful sores can develop in the mouth -- usually starting as small red spots that can turn into painful blisters. A skin rash on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet can also develop in a couple of days, and turn into blisters. They can also appear on other parts of the body.

Dr. Emily Gibson from the Western Washington University health center tweeted out more information about the outbreak at WWU:

We are aware of a small cluster of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease among WWU students -- this virus is more typically seen in young children but can result in symptoms in adults that can last up to a week, and it is very contagious. Best... https://t.co/2o6yhYF4Fx — Emily Gibson, M.D. (@WWUHealthCenter) October 30, 2018

To avoid contacting HFMD, practice good hygiene by washing your hands often and avoid sharing drinks and utensils with others. HFMD can be spread through coughing or sneezing.

