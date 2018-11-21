If you’re playing Santa to kids or grandkids, the Washington Public Interest Research Group (WashPIRG) Foundation has the list of dangerous and toxic toys you'll want to avoid this year.

For 33 years, WashPIRG has issued toy safety guidelines and has provided examples of toys currently on store shelves that pose potential safety hazards to small children.

RELATED: WashPIRG report on dangerous toys

This year, the group called out slime. They found a number of popular slimes had toxic levels of boron, likely in the form of borax, up to 15 times the European Union's limit.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, ingesting boron can cause nausea, vomiting, long-term reproductive health issues, and can even be fatal.

WashPIRG says there are currently no limits on boron in children's toys in the U.S., but the advocacy organization called for placing warning labels on products and a full public hearing to determine safe levels of boron.

Another concern was missing choking hazard labels on balloons sold on Amazon. In a survey of five search pages for balloons sold on Amazon, U.S. PIRG says they found no choking hazard labels on 87 percent of the latex balloons marketed to parents of children under 2, an apparent violation of the law.

The foundation also had concerns with smart toys. The report highlighted two smart toys: the Wonder Workshop Dash Robot and a tablet with privacy concerns discovered through an investigation by the Mozilla Foundation. WashPIRG says every year the potential for smart toys to expose private data becomes a more significant concern.

WashPIRG also named the Haktoys Bump-and-Go plane to its list for being excessively noisy. The group warned it could damage hearing as young kids are developing, and it could hurt their language learning ability.

U.S. PIRG provided a guide on how parents, grandparents, and other caretakers can ensure toys are safe and stay updated on recalled toys at ToySafetyTips.org.

