Sleep apnea in kids linked to high blood pressure, weight gain

Data revealed that kids with sleep apnea are more likely to be obese and have higher blood pressure, both of which put strain on the heart.

SEATTLE — A new statement from the American Heart Association is highlighting the importance of a good night's sleep by linking kids with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to negative impacts on long-term heart health.

Those effects can manifest as high blood pressure and increased chances of weight gain later in life.

Dr. Carissa M. Baker-Smith is group chair at the American Heart Association and said one reason for the link to obesity could be the dietary choices people make when they don't sleep well.

Data revealed kids with more weight mass related to unhealthy diet and lack of exercise have as much as 60% more obstructive sleep.

Signs of OSA are snoring, gasping for air or making snorting noises at night.

During the day, symptoms include lack of focus and fatigue.

Dr. Baker-Smith encourages parents to take advantage of back-to-school season by focusing on resetting healthy sleep routines.

"The earlier that we can identify it, treat it appropriately and prevent risk factors for heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea and poor sleep quality being one of them, I think, the better it is for our kids," she said.

Healthy sleep is different for every age group.

"The prevalence of OSA maybe a little bit higher in our younger kids, and that may be related to enlargement and tonsils and adenoids," she said before noting those causes are either outgrown with age or treated with surgery.

The concern for heart disease and obesity stems from any OSA that goes unaddressed.