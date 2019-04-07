SKYWAY, Wash. — Skyway's Fire District 20 is encouraging people to not come to the area to light fireworks.

In years past, the area has attracted people from neighboring cities where fireworks are illegal, according to Fire District 20 spokesperson, Eric Autry.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office says fireworks are legal on July 4 from 9 a.m. until midnight in Skyway, an unincorporated area of King County.

"Over the years, Skyway has seen a lot of fireworks," said Sgt. Abbott. "The 911 calls go through the roof."

The King County Council has made $25,000 available to pay for 300 additional hours of emphasis patrols with sheriff's deputies on the street looking for fireworks violations.

Fire Chief Eric Hicks says more crews will be working out of Station 22 on July 4th. Call volumes usually double or even triple on the holiday.

"Skyway is not a fireworks show. So we are not inviting folks to come up and light their fireworks here in our community. We would ask that they go watch a professional show and have a much better time," said Chief Hicks.

Law enforcement and firefighters are not the only ones busy because of the holiday.

Josh Young has been working at a stand that sells fireworks near 75th Avenue South and Renton Avenue South.

"We are really busy," said Young. "People love fireworks in this area specifically, so it is a great place for us to have a stand."

King County Sheriff's office wants to remind people to only call 911 if it's a true emergency.

If you have a fireworks complaint, call the department's 24-hour non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.