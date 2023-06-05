2 injured in Skyway condominium fire

Crews battled the two-alarm condominium fire and a brush fire that broke out in Skyway.

SKYWAY, Wash. — Two people were injured in a condominium fire in Skyway on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire at the Valley View Condominiums near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and 57th Avenue South around 1 p.m.

As crews were fighting the condo fire, additional units were requested to fight a brush fire that broke out and was related to the original fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to south King County fire officials.

The fire is extinguished, and crews are expected to stay on scene to put out any hot spots.

Firefighters from Renton and Skyway responded to the scene, along with King County Medic One.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.