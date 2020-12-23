Dozens homeless before Christmas after fire rips through Skyway apartments

The fire station in Skyway is taking donations to help the displaced residents, including six children.

SKYWAY, Wash. — Two dozen people are homeless after a fire damaged 21 apartments in Skyway early Wednesday.

More than 20 firefighting units responded to the blaze at the Greentree Apartments just before 2 a.m.

Crews spent hours putting out the fire, which is under investigation. The fire began on the first floor of the building but spread to the roof.

"The smoke was overwhelming," said DeAnthony Franks, who lives across the street.

One person sustained minor injuries. King County Fire District 20 said 24 people have been displaced, including six children.

The Red Cross is helping some with temporary shelter and others have been placed in empty units in the Greentree Apartment Complex.

Residents have not been able to return to the building because of the damage.

"Whatever they were able to take and get out, that's all they have," said Ryan Quigtar, the executive director of the Renton Innovation Zone Partnership, a nonprofit helping organize donations.

King County Fire District 20 in Skyway will be accepting donations for the 24 people through Thursday.

The children include five boys aged between 6 and 13 and one girl age 8.