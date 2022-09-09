Coaches from Wenatchee, Skyline High School oppose football player's two-game suspension

Coaches and the community are rallying around a Skyline High School football player facing a two-game suspension over a penalty call coaches said didn't happen.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A Skyline High School football player is waiting to find out if he’ll get to play his full senior season pending a decision on a suspension multiple coaches have objected to.

TJ Crandall is facing a two-game suspension over a penalty a referee claimed to witness during the school's season opener against Wenatchee High School.

However, the coaches of both football teams say it didn't happen.

“Last play of the game, one of our kids did a great job pressing the receiver, the receiver grabs him and rolls him around, throws him down, normal football stuff,” said Gino Simone, passing game coordinator, receiver coach at Skyline High School.

Coach Simone said the ref then threw a flag and said TJ threw a punch.

Simone said it didn’t happen and there’s a video to prove it. The coach on the opposing team agreed, even sending a letter to the WIAA trying to appeal the suspension.

“It’s the truth and in the end, the truth has to win out but unfortunately that doesn’t seem like that’s what’s happening so far in this case,” said Simone.

Shortly before Friday night's game, TJ was made eligible by the WIAA to play, but there’s no guarantee he’ll play next week, pending a decision on his suspension.

According to Skyline Football coaches, the WIAA said attorneys will review the case next week and make a decision. TJ could still have to sit out two games of his senior year, which could also impact his teammates.

“They voted TJ the team captain and they want him leading them into battle every week,” said Simone.

It could also impact his future since he has already committed to play college ball at a D-1 school

“When you’re going to try to get a scholarship they're not looking at just football stuff. They're going, what kind of kid is this, is he worth the investment for everything else and this can have an impact on that,” said Simone.

Coach Simone cites a referee shortage that's impacting school sports across the country and in Washington State.

“We appreciate these guys being out here, but it's tough when you can tell some of these guys don't have that much experience and you want them to get that experience,” said Simone.