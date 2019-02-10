The Issaquah School Board plans to hold community discussions focused on opioids after two Skyline High School Students unexpectedly died this year.

“Our hearts ache for our students and school communities that have been and continue to be impacted by the devastating effects of opiates,” the school district board wrote in a statement Tuesday. “Not only are we passionate about the educational success of our students, but we care deeply for their health and well-being.”

One of the students, junior Lucas Beirer, died Sunday, according to an email to families from Skyline Principal Keith Hennig. Another email that the school sent Tuesday detailed a second death.

The district says it has brought additional counselors and mental health specialists into secondary schools to help students cope.

Skyline also plans to host a presentation on drug and alcohol use in the community on October 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Hennig said the school plans to share steps they will take to prevent drug use among Skyline students.

“Skyline has received many question and concerns from students and families regarding substance abuse and we would like to partner with families and the community to address the nationwide substance abuse crisis which is affecting our students,” Hennig wrote.

The school district board says it will also commit to increasing partnerships with area lawmakers and law enforcement to address easy access to opioids.

Drug overdose deaths are rising across the county.

Between mid-June and September there were 141 drug overdose deaths, compared to 109 overdose deaths over the same period in 2018, according to data released last week from Seattle & King County Public Health.

RELATED: Why is it so hard to quit heroin? It hijacks your brain

Health officials said the spike was partially driven by fentanyl, including fake pills and powders laced with the potent synthetic opioid. So far this year there have been 63 fentanyl deaths, which is up from 23 in 2016.