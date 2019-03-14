The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab determined the same gun was used in separate shootings in south King County last December and may be linked to other cases. Troopers released the sketch of a man who may have been in the area of the shootings.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson reports a .40 caliber bullet was recovered from a drive-by shooting at a residence on S. 240th Pl. in Des Moines on December 18, 2018.

Two days later, the same ammunition was fired into a vehicle on SR 509 at the 1st Ave. South bridge. A .40 caliber bullet struck and blinded a 14-year-old boy.

Another round was recovered after a bullet struck a building at 7171 W. Marginal Way, which investigators believed was fired during the above incident.

WSP released the sketch of a man driving a red or maroon SUV that may have been in the vicinity of the shootings.

While two of the shootings are conclusively linked to the same weapon, a statement from the WSP Crime Lab said, "Preliminary indications are that additional shootings may be linked to this individual firearm."

Authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information about the shootings, sketch, or with access to a red or maroon SUV.

Call 425-401-7880 or email SR509shootingtip@wsp.wa.gov

