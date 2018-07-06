Seattle Police detectives now believe a single male suspect is responsible for a string of rapes in 2014, thanks to DNA technology.

During February and July of 2014, three women were raped in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Seattle Police released a sketch hoping to get the public's help to identify the alleged attacker.

Detectives first learned of the link between assaults back in late 2017 when the crime lab matched the DNA profiles from all three cases. Then, a detective re-interviewed each of the victims earlier this year, gathering more details about the assaults to further confirm their theory of a single suspect.

The women told the detective they were each assaulted in an SUV in the Miller Park Community Center parking lot.

They also helped police develop a sketch and description of the alleged rapist; "...a Middle Eastern male in his late 20s to early 30s, shorter than 6 feet tall with a thin to average build and dark complexion."

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit at (206) 684-5575.

