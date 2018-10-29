Moms in Skagit County are uniting to help addicts transition to treatment. Among them are Patti Bannister and Monica Weidert, each of whom has a child who has battled dependency.

"It's overwhelming to watch your child suffer and hurt," said Weidert.

"It's equivalent to having your child abducted by something and not being able to pull them back," Bannister added.

Seeing a wave of addiction wash over their community, the two decided to do whatever they could to help.

Weidert formed a group called Ohana, where she and other "Ohana Mamas" assemble backpacks for addicts headed to treatment.

The group works with local jails and counseling centers to distribute the backpacks as patients are brought to rehab.

"Most of the people I know have been living on the street or couch surfing, at best. They absolutely have nothing," said Weidert. "This gives them a new beginning."

The packs hold three days of essentials, including socks, underwear, shirts, and sweatpants. The items are donated by the community and local businesses, like On Track Tanning in Sedro-Woolley, act as drop off sites.

"Getting somebody into treatment and making them feel loved is amazing," said Weidert. "Knowing there is a community out there that is supporting that is incredible."

The packs also include small extravagances like homemade jewelry. Bannister says it sends a message that although the addict may feel worthless, he or she is valued.

"We're saying we believe in you," said Bannister. "You put on a pair of earrings, and you feel better about yourself. Then you're more apt to feel put together enough to want to go to treatment."

Each pack also gets a letter from a mom -- a reminder that the addict isn't alone in their recovery.

"Ohana means family. Family means no one is left behind or forgotten. You're now part of our Ohana family,” part of one letter read.

Click here to learn more about Ohana.

© 2018 KING