Skagit County Fair returns amid excessive heat, Delta variant

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Skagit County Fair is back in action after being forced to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair organizers spent much of this year debating whether or not the fair should happen at all.

On Wednesday morning on opening day, fair manager Aric Gaither said it was the right decision.

"We have extra signage, extra hand sanitizing stations and we are requiring masks to be worn inside," said Gaither.

Gaither, who has spent nine years with the fair, said the masking and hand sanitizing weren't the only differences this year.

"We had some vendors that just didn't pull through. But at the same time, we have a lot of new food vendors that I think people will be excited about. You know, people love new," he said.

Eric Pankalla from Mac and Cheese Whaaaat?! is serving up food he's hoping will attract new fans: a double bacon cheeseburger served on a Krispy Kreme glazed donut.

Outside of food, the fair is known for its "4-H" program, entertainment lineup, horse gaming and carnival rides.

"It's just good to be back," said Gaither who added he was also preparing for the next few days of high temperatures in the region.