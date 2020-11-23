Airports see significant dip in holiday travel due to COVID-19

There is significantly less foot traffic at airports across America as the CDC warns all Americans to postpone travel in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

SEATTLE — Airports across the country have seen significantly less foot traffic as the Centers for Disease Control warns all Americans to postpone travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Something, that frankly, many are sick of hearing about, which is what experts are afraid of.

“That is what’s scaring us and the one thing now that we’re battling that we didn’t battle back in March is the environment: cold, dry air. We’re just tired of it. We want that vaccine. We want to go share loved ones,” said NBC News Medical Contributor Dr. Vin Gupta.

West Coast governors are calling for all visitors to self-quarantine for two full weeks. Gov. Jay Inslee asked Washingtonians to rethink Thanksgiving all together, opting for small gatherings of immediate family only.

Some Washingtonians said they will ignore the governor's urging.

“We’re going to have a pretty normal Thanksgiving. People are feeling good, feeling well. We plan on having a good Thanksgiving meal like we always have,” said Charlie of Enumclaw.

New numbers show people are heading the warnings, at least when it comes to travel.

According to the TSA, this time last year, 2.2 million people were screened at checkpoints nationwide. This year, just over 984,000 people were screened at airport checkpoints, which is a whopping 45% decrease.

“It’s a lot lighter now than it was before it was packed. Families are running around kids everywhere and now people are a lot more cautious,” said business traveler Rohullah Latif.